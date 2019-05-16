Five from Hartland in Thursday morning collision

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Five people were involved in a two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Thursday morning.

It happened a little before 8 am at the intersection of Highway 13 and 300th Street, south of Hartland. The Minnesota State Patrol says a westbound Chevy Traverse stopped at the stop sign, then pulled out in front of a southbound GMC Sierra.

The State Patrol says both drivers, one aged 65 and the other 36, and three passengers in the Sierra are males from Hartland. It is being described as an injury accident and more details are expected to be released Thursday night.