Five cases of the new COVID variant in Minnesota, but health officials say it's not surprising

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Five cases of the new COVID variant have been found in Minnesota and health experts say that's not shocking.

The good news with this new variant is it's not showing any signs that it's more severe than COVID-19 and the vaccine does offer protection against this new strain. While it hasn't been detected in Olmsted County, Public Health Director Graham Briggs said it's likely this new variant is more widespread in the U.S. than health officials are currently aware of because it's more contagious than the first strain.

However, KIMT News 3 is learning it's not a bad thing that it's been found because now health officials can work on preventing the spread of it. Briggs said the most important thing they're focusing on right now is that the vaccine works against this new COVID variant. The community has to do their part at keeping the transmission down. "I think as we're looking at a new strain that's starting to emerge, the quicker we can push transmission down and contain it, then it doesn't really matter which strain is moving around," he explained. "If we can get the population vaccinated, if people are wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, you can avoid catching this strain of the virus just the same as you would any other strain."

Briggs explained every disease can change quite a bit and this likely won't be the only variant of COVID to come out. "It is expected to a degree that things like this will happen and in this case, while we've got the little bit more concern because of transmissibility and the strain that can cause on the system, we do have some good news too with vaccine protection and the severity of disease," he said. "So we take these situations as they arise and in this case, this is something that I think we can work with."

The five cases in Minnesota have not been hospitalized.