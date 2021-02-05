Five candidates named for next Austin school superintendent

AUSTIN, Minn. – Five semi-finalists have been selected in the search for a new Austin school superintendent.

The school district on Friday identified five candidate who will be interviewed for the job on February 16 and 17. They are:

Joseph Libby, Executive Director, Teaching and Learning Services, West Des Moines Community Schools, Iowa

Joey Page, Superintendent, Byron Public Schools

Michael Raso, Former Superintendent. Bettendorf Community Schools, Iowa

Mark Raymond, Director of Human Resources, Austin Public Schools

Lori Volz, Executive Director of Finance & Operations, Austin Public Schools

Austin Public Schools says all interviews will be conducted in the high school’s Christgau Hall via Microsoft Teams video conferencing. They will be open to the public but will not livestreamed. Finalists will be interviewed through the same process on February 18.

In October 2020, an “Austin Schools Superintendent Qualifications Survey” was launch which generated 502 responses from staff, community, students and business owners. An “Austin Public Schools Superintendent Listening Sessions Survey” was held in December 2020 and responses were used to create specific questions for the upcoming interviews.