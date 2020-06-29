Five arrested after drug search in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa - Five people have been jailed for 17 crimes in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says after a lengthy investigation, it executed a search warrant Friday in the 1700 block of Old State Road. Arrested were:

Thomas Thompson, 45 of Decorah, is charged with Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-methamphetamine, Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-marijuana, Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Bockman, 39 of Decorah, is charged with Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 2nd-methamphetamine, Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 2nd-marijuana, Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kari Teepe, 42 of Fort Atkinson, is charged with 2 counts - Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-methamphetamine, 2 counts - Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-marijuana, Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia (house).

Harold Jacobson Jr., 44 of Decorah, is charged with 2 counts - Felony Possession of a controlled substance 3rd/sub-methamphetamine, 2 counts - Felony Possession of a controlled substance 3rd/sub-marijuana, Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Erickson, 28 of Decorah, was arrested and jailed on an outstanding violation of probation arrest warrant.

This case remains under investigation. The Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office and Decorah Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant.