KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its annual All-Region teams on Monday. Local honorees include:

In Region 6, Ellie Bobinet, Dani Johnson, and Paige Kisley from the state champion Osage Green Devils represented three out of four Iowa players receiving the honor.

In Region 7, Mabel-Canton’s Kenidi McCabe and Stewartville’s Erin Lamb were each named to the roster.

The AVCA will announce the 2020 Under Armour All-America teams on Nov. 11.