Five area players named to Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Minnesota Mr. Basketball Committee has announced its watch list for the 2021 award. Five area athletes made the list including:

Jace Bigelow (Kasson-Mantorville)

Jake Braaten (Byron)

Ethan Slaathaug (Hayfield)

Will Tschetter (Stewartville)

Kooper Vaughn (St. Charles)

The Top 10 will be announced at the end of the regular season, the Final Five will be announced following section tournaments and the 2021 Mr. Basketball will be named after the state tournament.

To see the complete watch list, click here.