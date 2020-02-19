Clear
Five area chambers of commerce backing RST's bonding request

RST is the second busiest airport in the state.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area, Owatonna, Pine Island, Winona, and Austin Chambers of Commerce wrote a letter to state lawmakers showing support for the Rochester International Airport's bonding request.

One of RST's runways needs to be repaired and enhanced. It is asking legislation to approve about $11 million to help cover the costs.

Kathleen Harrington, President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says the group's goal is to "bring a collective voice to over 90 legislators and the governor in the state to say this area, southeast Minnesota, wants that bonding bill to support our regional airport."

The regular legislative session began on the 11th and will end no later than May 18th.

The winter chills is back...for now
Community Events