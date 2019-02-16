Five agencies want to manage the renovated Chateau Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Five proposals have been received for the future operation and management of the Chateau Theatre.

Entourage Events Group, Exhibits Development Group, Arcades are Awecome!, Threshold Arts LLC, and Arts Trust Minnesota all responded to Rochester’s request for someone to take over the historic landmark.

“We are pleased with the number of proposals received,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “It is always encouraging to see a mix of local applicants with those outside of the area. We look forward to moving this process forward in a thoughtful and timely manner.”

The proposals are being examined by staff from the city and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, with a review process expected to include community input.

“The interest in the Chateau Theatre has been and continues to be strong. This is reflected in the five proposals received,” says Patrick Seeb, Director Economic Development and Placemaking with Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. “All five proposals are diverse in their approach to use and activate the space.”

$1 million has been approved for the renovation of the Chateau Theatre, with initial work set to be completed by mid-June.