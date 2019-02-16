Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Five agencies want to manage the renovated Chateau Theatre

Rochester and DMC staff to review the proposals.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 9:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 10:29 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Five proposals have been received for the future operation and management of the Chateau Theatre.

Entourage Events Group, Exhibits Development Group, Arcades are Awecome!, Threshold Arts LLC, and Arts Trust Minnesota all responded to Rochester’s request for someone to take over the historic landmark.

“We are pleased with the number of proposals received,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “It is always encouraging to see a mix of local applicants with those outside of the area. We look forward to moving this process forward in a thoughtful and timely manner.”

The proposals are being examined by staff from the city and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, with a review process expected to include community input.

“The interest in the Chateau Theatre has been and continues to be strong. This is reflected in the five proposals received,” says Patrick Seeb, Director Economic Development and Placemaking with Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. “All five proposals are diverse in their approach to use and activate the space.”

$1 million has been approved for the renovation of the Chateau Theatre, with initial work set to be completed by mid-June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

Image

Talking about industrial hemp production

Image

National Emergency Reactions

Image

Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

Image

Friday: 2A quarterfinals, 3A semifinals

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Image

Seal of Literacy

Image

Tracking More Snow for Sunday

Community Events