Five accused of motorcycle gang threats in Wright County

CLARION, Iowa – Five men are facing gang charges for allegedly threatening someone over a motorcycle jacket.

Charged with criminal gang participation in Wright County are:

Anthony Jacob Kelley, 37 of Belmond.

Chad Robert Simmons, 41 of Latimer.

Justin Anthony Carlson, 37 of Sheffield.

Daniel Robert Carolus, 43 of Belmond.

Cory Dale Woods, 41 of Waverly.

The men are accused of belonging to the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club or a support club know as Sworn Silence. Law enforcement says the five men forced another motorcycle rider to pull over on April 5 in the 200 block of Central Avenue W in Clarion. The men are accused of surrounding the male rider and his wife, threatening the victim with violence if he did not hand over his jacket or the patch on his jacket identifying him as belonging to a different motorcycle club.

The criminal complaints describe the Sons of Silence as a criminal street gang whose members have committed attempted crimes including attempted murder, intimidation, assault, extortion, and drug dealing. Compaints against Kelley, Simmons, Carlson, Carolus, and Woods were filed on Thursday in Wright County District Court.