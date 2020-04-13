Five West, The Loop restaurant owners receive loan through CARES Act to hire back staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Small businesses are taking the economic brunt of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Senate recently passed the CARES Act to lend a hand to those businesses, as well as hospitals and families.

Under the CARES Act, the group of partners who co-own The Loop, Five West, and Smoak BBQ applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan for all three restaurants. The loans for The Loop and Five West were approved.

When the state shut down bars and restaurants, the partners went from employing more than 300 people, to 14 people in the matter of a week. Now, they're able to hire back some staff.

The majority of the funding must be used for payroll. Co-owner Ryan Brevig called some staff to offer them back their jobs. Beginning Monday, April 13th, the salaried employees will receive their full salaries.

"It was nice to be able to call them and say hey, I've got some good news for once," says Brevig. "I had a really tough time letting all the people go. That was not something I thought we'd ever do in our careers."

Five West and Smoak BBQ are serving food to-go over the dinner hours. Five West is temporarily closed and not serving food. When the state lifts bar and restaurant shut downs, all three dining rooms will be open again. The owners intend to hire back the full roster of staff as soon as they can. The restaurants are already brainstorming for how to operate when the order is lifted, such as possibly spacing tables apart.

The Paycheck Protection Program loans back certain payroll expenses through June 30th. Business owners won't have to pay it all back if they retain employees at comparable salary levels as prior to the crisis.