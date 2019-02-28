Five Iowans hurt in Sunday crash in Goodhue County

PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is releasing more details on the collision of a van and a tanker truck in Goodhue County during the blizzard Sunday.

Both vehicles were southbound on Highway 52 in whiteout conditions when the State Patrol says the van stopped and was struck from behind by the tanker.

The driver of the van, Jefferson Dweah Davies, 27 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and four passengers – Leah Biah, 30 of Marion along with a 12-year-old boy and two one-year-old girls – suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for treatment.

The driver of the tanker, Wynn Dean Ristau, 43 of Preston, was not hurt.

This crash happened around 11:30 am Sunday near mile marker 75.