Clear

Six Iowa wrestlers headed to state finals

Multiple others competing for third, fifth, and seventh.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 2:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A - State Finalists

113: Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)

195: Tate Hagen (West Hancock)

Class 1A - 3rd place contenders

106: Kale Petersen (West Fork), Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)

145: Lawson Losee (Riceville)

152: Casey Hanson (Lake Mills)

160: Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)

220: Tanner Hagen (West Hancock)

285: Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)

Class 1A - 7th place contenders

152: Bryer Subject (West Hancock)

182: Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield)

220: Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett)

Class 2A - State Finalists

113: Carter Fousek (Crestwood)

120: Nick Fox (Osage)

170: Spencer Mooberry (Osage)

Class 2A - 3rd place contenders

120: Brock Moore (Forest City)

126: Joe Sullivan (Osage)

132: Averee Abben (Osage)

160: Zach Williams (Osage)

182: Caden Collins (Charles City), Reese Moore (Forest City)

220: Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)

Class 2A - 7th place contenders

106: Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood)

152: Kristian Gunderson (Forest City)

Class 3A - State Finalists

126: Cullan Schriever (Mason City)

Class 3A - 3rd place contenders

113: Jace Rhodes (Mason City)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Mild weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/21

Image

Finkenauer town hall

Image

Vets need your help with transportation

Image

Youth talk tough topics

Image

Coronavirus Local Business Impact

Image

Beyond the Badge program

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/21

Community Events