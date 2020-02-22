Six Iowa wrestlers headed to state finals

Class 1A - State Finalists
113: Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)
195: Tate Hagen (West Hancock)
Class 1A - 3rd place contenders
106: Kale Petersen (West Fork), Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)
145: Lawson Losee (Riceville)
152: Casey Hanson (Lake Mills)
160: Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)
220: Tanner Hagen (West Hancock)
285: Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)
Class 1A - 7th place contenders
152: Bryer Subject (West Hancock)
182: Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield)
220: Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett)
Class 2A - State Finalists
113: Carter Fousek (Crestwood)
120: Nick Fox (Osage)
170: Spencer Mooberry (Osage)
Class 2A - 3rd place contenders
120: Brock Moore (Forest City)
126: Joe Sullivan (Osage)
132: Averee Abben (Osage)
160: Zach Williams (Osage)
182: Caden Collins (Charles City), Reese Moore (Forest City)
220: Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)
Class 2A - 7th place contenders
106: Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood)
152: Kristian Gunderson (Forest City)
Class 3A - State Finalists
126: Cullan Schriever (Mason City)
Class 3A - 3rd place contenders
113: Jace Rhodes (Mason City)
