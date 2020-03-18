Clear
Fitness instructors turn to virtual workouts during gym and studio closures

"What is best for the client, what's best for their health and wellbeing and obviously being in close proximation with them is not beneficial for anybody, but this online version gives us this tool to do that," says a North Iowa pilates instructor.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:21 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - While Iowa and Minnesota gyms are required to be closed by Governor Reynolds and Governor Walz during the Coronavirus pandemic, fitness instructors are thinking outside of the box to reach clients.

KIMT spoke to Bridgette Mitchell, owner of Decorah-based Pilates Fusion with Bridgette. She's one of many fitness instructors taking classes out of the studio and into the world wide wibe in order to help clients stay active while also practicing social distancing.

Mitchell began offering virtual classes through the web app Zoom last fall when some local clients moved out of the area and still wanted instruction. Shortly before Governor Reynolds mandated gym closures, Mitchell made the call to stop meeting with clients in-person. She's expanding the online live and pre-recorded work-outs for free this week. Click here for details on how to join a live class.

"Keep them moving with pilates so that when the doors open up and the world is well and healthy, we all can walk back into our studios so that we're not starting with ground zero and working our way back up."

Mitchell tells KIMT the pilates mantra is "movement heals." Many people may be feeling anxious and isolated during the Coronavirus pandemic, and making time to move your body a little bit every day can not only help you stay healthy, but also improve your mental health.

