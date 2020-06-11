Fitness centers have reopened their doors with new guidelines in place

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At 4:45 Wednesday morning, Burn Boot Camp welcomed their first members to work out inside here for the first time in a couple months and everyone was excited to be back.

Since the gym first temporarily closed in March, they've been offering virtual workouts and started outdoor classes a week and a half ago, but Lindy Mathis said it just wasn't the same. "All of our members have been just absolutely amazing and so thankful," Mathis said. "That's kinda what fills our cups and keeps us going."

You'll see spaces taped out on the floor where the members will complete their workout without being close to others. Before they shut down, members could go in and work out whenever they want, but now they have to schedule a class. Burn Boot Camp is only allowing 20 members in each class to follow the 25% capacity guideline.

The head coach, Leyton Bohr, said he's ready to get back to normal. "That's why I love this job, is the interaction, the rapport you build with these guys and everybody," Bohr said. "So it was so exciting to just be able to get that approval of where we can see people."

To help with social distancing along with the spaces on the floor, members will walk in through the front door, then exit out a different door. As they're entering the gym, everyone will have their temperature checked to make sure everyone is healthy enough to be there.