Fitness Guru Has Good Info For Staying Strong With No Gym

Sloane Davis transformed her body at the age of 45

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

"So you simply have to improvise if you can't get to the gym, which we all can't right now."

Sloane Davis gave her advice firmly, seemingly with the resolve of a Marine drill sergeant. The creator of the online exercise program "Pancakes and Pushups" doesn't believe any of us should get soft because we can't get to the gym during this pandemic. That confidence may stem from the fact that she didn't begin strength training until she was 45 years old and was able to transform herself into a true hard body. 

"There are so many things in your house that you don't think of that you can use as weights," she said enthusiastically. "Grab a bag of rice. Grab soup cans, water bottles, milk jugs, anything that has weight can suffice as a dumbbell."

Since this reporter had the undivided attention of a legitimate fitness expert for a few minutes. I ran the tenets of my old guy home workout past her. She endorsed my use of pushups to substitue for the bench press. She liked that I use my sofa to hold my legs down while doing crunches and sit ups. She thinks doing pull ups from the rafters in the garage is a great solution. She agreed that a sturdy coffee table can serve as a surface for doing tricep extensions.

While this reporter has an elliptical trainer and exercise bicycle in the home, Sloane is adamant that cardio can be done a lot of different ways.

"You can do jumping jacks," she said with a smile. "You can do squats. You can do butt kicks. You can run in place. You can do an air jump rope, you know, pretend you have a jump rope. There are so many things that you can do!"

Sloane Davis takes on individual clients for online coaching and offers other coaching options as well. Her Pancakes and Pushups website can be found here.

