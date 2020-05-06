Fishing licenses selling fast as walleye season nears

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - At Wild Goose Sports, business is booming. With the Minnesota walleye fishing opener this weekend, many are flocking to get out of their homes and out to the pond.

Owner Ralph Hettig has seen his business pick up during the Covid-19 pandemic. During Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order, many are looking for ways to get out of the house.

"Today is normally not a real busy day but we've had quite a few people in this morning buying bait, nightcrawlers, fishing licenses, just something to get out of the house," Hettig said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, fishing license sales are up 45 percent compared to last year. They say the better weather is a factor, as well as people just wanting to get out of the house.

Caileen Carney is a newbie angler and bought her license in anticipation of the season.

"We had our license for about a week," Carney said. Yesterday was our first day out so it was like where can we go just to get out and just be outside."

With the opener this weekend, Hettig expects to stay busy.

"Even last week we were real busy, we ran out of certain amount of bait, we had to go get some," Hettig said. "I expect to be very busy on Friday afternoon."

And reeling in a big one is a great way to pass the time while staying safe.

"With fishing you can practice the social distancing," Carney said.

"It's just a very relaxing pastime," Hettig said.