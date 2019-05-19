Fishermen look for a bite in the 30th Annual Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa -- The 30th annual Walleye Classic, the tournament takes the highest two-day weight total out of a 100 team field.

Des Moines natives Jim Thrasher and David Albright were at the top of the leaderboard yesterday. With colder weather that moved in, they felt pressure today because the bite wasn't nearly as good.

"The cold front that came in certainly slowed down the fishing compared to what it was yesterday," they said. "There was a warm snap that hit midday, that's when the fish got active it was a short feeding window other than that, the bite was pretty much nonexistent"

It meant that good bait was a must. Aaron Peterson and Jason Dick placed second and had some thanking to do.

"I can credit my father-in-law," Peterson said. "He was working in Northern Minnesota this weekend and he was nice enough to find me some jumbo leeches and bring them down for me."

After reeling in five fish weighing more than 11 pounds yesterday, Jim and David stuck to what worked yesterday -- slipping bobbers and jigs for another eight pounds worth today. The pair topped out at just more than 19 pounds for the win.

"awesome, the god lord stayed with us," they said. "Patience is a virtue of winning the tournament you've got to be patient. Let the fish do what they want to do and don't try to rush them."

After the fish are weighed and measured, they are laced into a holding tank and treated with a four percent salt mixture by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It's completely harmless, and the fish are returned to the fresh waters of Clear Lake.