Fishermen experience early bites in day one of Walleye Classic

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Walleye Classic is celebrating its 30th year increasing the grand prize to $3,000 for the winner.

After talking with some of the fishermen on Saturday, they said the bite was best during the early hours but seemed to decrease as the day went on.

Jim Thrasher is from Des Moines and made the largest catch of the day, a 5.51-pound walleye for a total weight of 11.83 pounds.

"It was the first fish that we caught today and I was hoping we'd have a lot more but it was fun," said Thrasher. "It's the first time we're in the classic so maybe a few more, if I can live long enough, I'll go to quite a few more."