Fish kill reported too late in Floyd County

DNR says cause can't be determined.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A fish kill in Floyd County is under investigation.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it happened on a tributary of Flood Creek, about four miles west of Charles City. The DNR says on-site testing did not show elevated ammonia levels and live fish were seen among the dead along the affected two-mile stretch of stream.

The DNR says the dead fish were reported Tuesday to another agency but they only learned about it on Wednesday.

“It’s really important for people to call DNR right away when they see dead fish,” said Rachel Glaza, DNR environmental specialist. “If we get there fast we can usually determine the cause. But in this case, whatever killed the fish had come and gone by the time we got there.”

People can report spills and fish kills to the local DNR field office or call the 515-725-8694 reporting hotline.

