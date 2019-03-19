Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
Fish house explosion critically injures Minnesota man

A Detroit Lakes man is hospitalized in critical condition after a fish house exploded in Moorhead.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:39 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:43 AM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A Detroit Lakes man is hospitalized in critical condition after a fish house exploded in Moorhead.

The fire department says the explosion happened Sunday and that Michael Herzog was outside the fish house when firefighters arrived. A CaringBridge website says Herzog has second- and third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body.

Herzog, a former Concordia Moorhead quarterback, was rushed to Sanford in Fargo, North Dakota, then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

