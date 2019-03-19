Fish house explosion critically injures Minnesota man

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A Detroit Lakes man is hospitalized in critical condition after a fish house exploded in Moorhead.
The fire department says the explosion happened Sunday and that Michael Herzog was outside the fish house when firefighters arrived. A CaringBridge website says Herzog has second- and third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body.
Herzog, a former Concordia Moorhead quarterback, was rushed to Sanford in Fargo, North Dakota, then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
