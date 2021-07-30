'Fish Clean' is the focus around Mower County waterways

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin-area anglers are getting a little reminder to pick up after themselves this summer.

The Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD) is placing “Fish Clean” stickers on dozens of bait containers for earthworms and wax worms sold at local retailers Runnings, Reed’s 4th Avenue and Ankeny’s Mini-Mart #1 near East Side Lake.

“Littering is frustrating but it’s especially disappointing when it’s done by someone who came to the river or lake to enjoy fishing – that makes no sense,” says CRWD outreach coordinator Tim Ruzek. “With the ‘Fish Clean’ stickers, we’re hoping to reach some of those anglers with this message and reminder to take out what they bring to the river or lake.”

The “Fish Clean” graphic was designed by Thyna Nguyen, an incoming senior at Austin High School, and the stickers were made possible by a $500 grant from the Austin Area Foundation.

Ruzek says he has frequently found fishing-related litter along the shorelines of East Side Lake and the Cedar River State Water Trail, including discarded fishing bait containers, packaging for fishing lures, fishing line along with food and beverage trash left with those items by anglers.