First youth case of coronavirus in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – Fillmore County has its first youth case of coronavirus infection.

The Minnesota Department of Health says this case involves a female between 10 and 19 years old and brings the number of coronavirus cases in Fillmore County to six. Fillmore County Public Health is strongly recommending keeping youth at home as a strategy for helping maintain the health of at-risk individuals, health care workers, and the public.

The other coronavirus cases in the county involve a female between 20 and 29 years old, two males between 40 and 49, and two males between 60 and 69.

Fillmore County Public Health says it is working with state health officials and health care partners to address needs of these patients and provide guidance to others who may have had contact with them.

The Fillmore County COVID-19 hotline is 507-765-2642 and is available Monday thru Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.