First weekend of Minnesota camping in the books

OLMSTED COUNTY - Minn. - June 5-7 was the first weekend of open campgrounds in Minnesota. Olmsted County parks were full and busy, although the County Parks Superintendent says campers respected new social distancing rules.

"All we can hope is that people don't start to relax too much as we keep getting into the summer. Everyone's been very hyper-aware of how they should be camping right now, but a month from now hopefully they'll still have that same mindfullness in place," says Karlin Ziegler.

There's a few changes at the county campgrounds, including self-serve firewood that will require cash, limiting campsites to one household, and asking visitors to use their own bathrooms if their camper or RV has toilet facilities.

Olmsted County is busy with reservations and the campgrounds are already booked for next weekend.

While the campgrounds are open, some facilities are still closed until further notice including beaches and Zollman Zoo.