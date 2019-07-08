Clear
First trial to begin in beating death of Decorah man

Jacob Seelinger Jacob Seelinger

Two teens charged with 1st-degree murder.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 1:48 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A trial is getting underway for one of the Winneshiek County teens accused of beating a man to death.

Jacob Taylor Seelinger, 18 of Decorah, and Dalton James Adam, 19 of Decorah, are charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of David Hansen. Authorities say Seelinger and Adam attacked Hansen in July 2018 after seeing Hansen, 46 of Decorah, beat his girlfriend.
Hansen died in August 2018 from the injuries he suffered in the attack.


Dalton Adam

Seelinger and Adam have both pleaded not guilty. Seelinger’s trial started Monday in Winneshiek County District Court. Adam’s trial is set to begin on October 28.

Court documents state Seelinger asked for his trial to be transferred to juvenile court because he was 17 when the alleged crime happened. That motion has been denied.

