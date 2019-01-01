Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

First-time parents welcome New Year's baby: 'We're thinking he was just waiting for 2019 to come'

With a due date on Dec. 25, Jackson Zachary Kammueller was bound to have a holiday for his birthday.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Every year, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center try to see which facility will have the first baby of the year.

In 2019, Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus had the pleasure of welcoming a baby boy.

Jackson Zachary Kammueller is the first baby born in Rochester, and the first baby for his mom and dad. He officially made his debut at 12:41 Tuesday morning.

Weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces, he’s a bundle bound to be born on a holiday.

“We were planning for a Christmas baby,” Bridget Gongora, Jackson’s mom, said, “and we kept telling everybody 'oh it's going to be Christmas! Oh best present ever!'”

The Dec. 25 due date quickly came and went.

“Then it was the day after Christmas and then two and then three and then it's a week later,” Gongora said. “Each day a baby's overdue you get a little more anxious and just more ready for him to come.”

A routine check-up on New Year’s Eve turned out to be Gongora in labor.

“We thought we were going to have a New Year's Eve baby, but he decided to come at midnight-41,” Gongora said. “So we had a New Year's Day baby instead, the first one!”

With his middle name after his dad, Zach Kammueller, the three of them are taking in their first day as a family.

Weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces, his parents are thrilled to have their first baby boy.

“I was bawling,” Gongora said. “We were both just like 'he's here!'”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 5°
Warmer air is on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Image

Mayo Clinic welcomes the first baby of the New Year in Rochester

Image

Home is a total loss after overnight fire

Image

Dentist's office is destroyed in a fire

Image

New Year's Eve brings about a busy night for police

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events