First-time parents welcome New Year's baby: 'We're thinking he was just waiting for 2019 to come'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Every year, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center try to see which facility will have the first baby of the year.

In 2019, Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus had the pleasure of welcoming a baby boy.

Jackson Zachary Kammueller is the first baby born in Rochester, and the first baby for his mom and dad. He officially made his debut at 12:41 Tuesday morning.

Weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces, he’s a bundle bound to be born on a holiday.

“We were planning for a Christmas baby,” Bridget Gongora, Jackson’s mom, said, “and we kept telling everybody 'oh it's going to be Christmas! Oh best present ever!'”

The Dec. 25 due date quickly came and went.

“Then it was the day after Christmas and then two and then three and then it's a week later,” Gongora said. “Each day a baby's overdue you get a little more anxious and just more ready for him to come.”

A routine check-up on New Year’s Eve turned out to be Gongora in labor.

“We thought we were going to have a New Year's Eve baby, but he decided to come at midnight-41,” Gongora said. “So we had a New Year's Day baby instead, the first one!”

With his middle name after his dad, Zach Kammueller, the three of them are taking in their first day as a family.

his parents are thrilled to have their first baby boy.

“I was bawling,” Gongora said. “We were both just like 'he's here!'”