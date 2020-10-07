First time drivers will soon be able to take their permit test at home in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been waiting to get your permit in Minnesota, but it seems like scheduling your test is taking forever, there could be a new solution. Beginning October 8th, you could take it right from home.

A resolution signed by Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Vehicle Services division will offer the Class D Knowledge Test online. You must apply online to take the test and once you receive the link for it, you'll have 48 hours to complete it. A parent or legal guardian, or someone over 21-years-old must be there to make sure you're doing the test correctly.

The DVS Director with the Minnesota Department of Safety, Emma Corrie, said over the past few months, there have been long lines at testing centers, appointments keep getting pushed back, social distancing is a little tough and now with winter approaching, no one wants to wait outside in the cold. She explained 280,000 Minnesotans take the permit test every year. This will ease some stress on both the first time driver and staff at the testing centers. "Certainly, we can call this a COVID solution. Even though we are debuting it as a pilot program, we want to watch it very closely of course," said Corrie. "We want to look at our success rates. We want to look at the feedback from customers. We want it to be a robust option. At that point, we want to be open to looking at this for the long haul."

Corrie explained they've been following other states who offer this same program, such as Iowa. So they feel confident this will be beneficial. "It is a product that we have a high confidence level in because it has some in built security features. It is a timed test, it is sensitive so if you move browsers, things like that, it will be an automatic fail," said Corrie. "There's a quick pass and quick fail option in there."

As of right now, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is calling this a pilot program and hope to continue with it in the future by offering it through different organizations, high schools and drivers ed programs.