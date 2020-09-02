First student test positive for COVID-19 at Howard-Winneshiek schools

CRESCO, Iowa – On-site learning will continue at Howard-Winneshiek schools after a student tests positive for COVID-19.

The school district says they learned of the positive test on Tuesday and the student is attending Crestwood Elementary. Following public health guidelines, the student will remain at home until there is no fever for 24 hours, other symptoms are improving, and at least 10 days have gone by since symptoms started.

Superintendent Ted Ihns says Howard-Winneshiek Community School District is following all CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting and is working with the Howard County Department of Health to find any person who came in contact with the infected student.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families,” says Ihns. “Please continue the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”

To read the full statement on this matter from the school district, click here.