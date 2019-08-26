Clear
First sentence issued for Rochester home invasion

Ngor Mabor (left), Nelson Soro (middle) and Mohamed Mohamed

Two other guilty pleas, trial still scheduled.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of four defendants in a violent home invasion has been sentenced.

Nelson Augustino Soro, 19 of Austin, was given 10 years of supervised probation Monday and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service. He must also join his three co-defendants in paying $2,145.25 restitution to their victim.


Trevor Boysen

Soro pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary for a February 7 incident in the 300 block of Towne Club Parkway. Rochester police say guns were displayed and a female was repeatedly hit in the face with a heavy flashlight.

Of the three other men charged:

Ngor Marial Mabor, 20 of Rochester has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary. His sentencing is set for November 4.

Trevor Michael Boysen, 24 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and is due to be sentenced on September 30.

Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 18 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to four counts of aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary, two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd degree assault, and aiding and abetting 1st degree robbery. His trial is scheduled to start on October 7.

