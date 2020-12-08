First sentence for Worth County fast food thieves

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Half of a pair of Burger King embezzlers has been sentenced.

Angelina T. Hamilton, 42 of Mason City, has been given three to five years of probation for pleading guilty to 2nd degree theft. She received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from Hamilton’s record if she successfully completes her probation.

Hamilton and Kristine Marie Morrow, 55 of Mason City, were arrested in January after the Burger King at the Diamond Jo Casino contacted the Worth County Sheriff’s Office about more than $15,000 that had gone missing. Hamilton and Morrow were accused of stealing the money while employed at the fast food station inside the casino and the full restaurant nearby.

Morrow has also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2021.