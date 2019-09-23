First sentence for New Year's Day assault in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence has been handed down for the New Year’s Day beating of two people in Rochester.

Saadia Rogelia Sanders, 50 of Rochester, was given two years of unsupervised probation Monday and must either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. She pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree riot for an incident on January 1 where a 30-year-old man a woman were attacked.



Maurice Hegwood Maurice Hegwood

Timothy Poindexter Timothy Poindexter

Law enforcement says when the victims went to pick up the woman’s two children at a home in the 700 block of 9th Avenue SE, the man was beaten with a shovel.

Two other people were charged for the attack. Timothy Earl Poindexter, 60 of Rochester, and Maurice Hegwood, 29 of Rochester, have both pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree assault and two counts of 3rd degree assault. Hegwood’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 9 and Poindexter’s trial is set to start February 10, 2020.