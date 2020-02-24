Clear

First sentence for Freeborn Co. traffic stop that turned up 28 pounds of meth

Richard Allen (left) and Alex Zak
Richard Allen (left) and Alex Zak

Second defendant still facing federal sentencing.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 12:52 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 12:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One man gets probation after getting caught with meth in southern Minnesota while another still awaits federal sentencing.

Alex Alen Zak, 27 of Rochester, was given two years and six months of supervised probation Monday in Freeborn County District Court. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession.

Authorities say Zak and Richard Allen of Albert Lea were arrested after a traffic stop in May 2019. Authorities say around 28 pounds of methamphetamine were found in their vehicle wrapped in individual packages.

Allen pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime. No sentencing date for him has been set. State charges against Allen were dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Image

RST awarded $750,000 grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking another (mostly) dry week

Image

Sean weather 2/23

Image

Ice carousel in Dodge Center

Image

'Building the Way' for women int the workforce

Image

Osage welcomes home state champions

Image

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Community Events