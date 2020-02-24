First sentence for Freeborn Co. traffic stop that turned up 28 pounds of meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One man gets probation after getting caught with meth in southern Minnesota while another still awaits federal sentencing.

Alex Alen Zak, 27 of Rochester, was given two years and six months of supervised probation Monday in Freeborn County District Court. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession.

Authorities say Zak and Richard Allen of Albert Lea were arrested after a traffic stop in May 2019. Authorities say around 28 pounds of methamphetamine were found in their vehicle wrapped in individual packages.

Allen pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime. No sentencing date for him has been set. State charges against Allen were dismissed.