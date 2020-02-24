ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One man gets probation after getting caught with meth in southern Minnesota while another still awaits federal sentencing.
Alex Alen Zak, 27 of Rochester, was given two years and six months of supervised probation Monday in Freeborn County District Court. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession.
Authorities say Zak and Richard Allen of Albert Lea were arrested after a traffic stop in May 2019. Authorities say around 28 pounds of methamphetamine were found in their vehicle wrapped in individual packages.
Allen pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime. No sentencing date for him has been set. State charges against Allen were dismissed.
Related Content
- First sentence for Freeborn Co. traffic stop that turned up 28 pounds of meth
- 28 pounds of meth found by Minnesota State Patrol during Freeborn Co. traffic stop
- Second sentence over five pounds of meth
- Kasson man sentenced for meth found after traffic stop
- California woman sentenced for meth in Freeborn County
- Freeborn County safe thieves sentenced
- Britt traffic stop turns into theft charges
- State Patrol says woman caught with four pounds of meth in Freeborn County
- Federal charges filed over 10 pounds of meth in Freeborn County
- 431 pounds of marijuana found in Iowa traffic stop