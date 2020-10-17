First trial set in the murder of Garad Roble

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set for one of the accused killers of Garad Roble.

Muhidin Omar Abukar, 31 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to one count of 2nd degree murder. Authorities say Abukar and Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 24 of Rochester, shot Roble to death on March 5, 2019. Investigators say Roble and Abukar were seen together on March 4 and evidence from cell phones put Iman and Abukar at the location of the shooting.



Abukar pleaded guilty in April but no trial was scheduled then due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down much of Minnesota’s court system.

Abukar was previously convicted of 2nd degree murder in January 2010 in the death of Ryan Alan Nissalke, who was shot to death in Rochester in 2009. Abukar was sentenced to 14 years in prison for that.

Iman is also charged with 2nd degree murder in Roble’s death. He has not yet entered a plea.