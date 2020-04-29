First round of COVID-19 relief funds distributed to non-profits

MASON CITY, Iowa - Right now, United Way is working to help non-profits provide essential services during this critical time.

However, it is dependent on the generosity of donors.

Since United Way chapters around the nation, and the world, began their COVID-19 relief campaigns last month, a lot of money has been raised for services like food and rent assistance.

This week, the first round of funding from the United Way of North Central Iowa's campaign is being distributed to 9 agencies in their services area, around $12,900 total, including Floyd County CERT, Mohawk Market, TLC Childcare, Elderbridge, North Iowa Community Action, the Hampton Senior Center, La Luz Hispana, Iowa Legal Aid, and Lutheran Services of Iowa.

CEO Jen Arends says every little bit will go a long way.

"So many organizations were able to expand into food delivery, into rent assistance, to helping people when they're most vulnerable during this crazy pandemic."

The campaign in North Iowa is still actively fundraising, as is the campaign in Olmsted County (which, as of Tuesday afternoon, has reached 75% of their $1,000,000 goal), and even a global campaign as well. For non-profits that are seeking funding, Arends expects the application process will soon be reopened within the next few weeks.