First responders use 'several' doses of Narcan to save person's life at Diamond Jo Casino

“Deputies administered several doses of Narcan prior to EMS arrival and the subject regained consciousness and was eventually transported by ambulance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 6:42 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – First responders helped save a person’s life early Friday morning.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was called at 3:44 after a report of a subject at Diamond Jo Casino had over-dosed.

Deputies found one person unconscious upon arrival due to apparent opiate use.

Worth County was assisted by Northwood Rescue, Mason City Ambulance and Mercy Air-Med.

