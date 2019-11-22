First responders use 'several' doses of Narcan to save person's life at Diamond Jo Casino

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – First responders helped save a person’s life early Friday morning.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was called at 3:44 after a report of a subject at Diamond Jo Casino had over-dosed.

Deputies found one person unconscious upon arrival due to apparent opiate use.

“Deputies administered several doses of Narcan prior to EMS arrival and the subject regained consciousness and was eventually transported by ambulance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Worth County was assisted by Northwood Rescue, Mason City Ambulance and Mercy Air-Med.