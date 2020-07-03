First responders pull naked man from Minnesota sewer system

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — First responders have pulled a naked man out of the downtown Duluth sewer system.

The rescue came Thursday evening after authorities got a report Wednesday that a person had entered a manhole in downtown.

A city spokeswoman says his clothes were found near that manhole.

Authorities searched for several hours Wednesday but could not find him. But a passerby heard someone calling for help from a manhole outside the Wells Fargo building Thursday evening.

First responders pulled him out. Officials said the man was visibly in distress and was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.