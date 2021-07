ROCKWELL, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol and local first responders were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash south of Mason City involving a mail carrier

It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 140th St. and Olive Ave. west of Rockwell.

One vehicle was on its side and another was damaged near an intersection. The Iowa State Patrol said a pilot vehicle and the mail-carrying Jeep collided in the intersection. The driver of the Jeep was taken by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa.