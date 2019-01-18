Clear
First responders on scene of fire in rural Freeborn Co.

KIMT photo

A number of first responders are on scene of a structure fire.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 1:18 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 1:27 PM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A number of first responders are on scene of a structure fire.
The fire is at a rural location northwest of Albert lea, and authorities say a press release is expected shortly.
Fire departments from Geneva, Manchester, Clarks Grove and Hartland were on scene along with Gold Cross Ambulance.
The location of the fire is 72576 270th St. in Albert Lea.

Freeborn County officials have battled multiple fires this month.


KIMT photo

On Monday, authorities responded to a fire of a vacant house.

There was also a fire at a home in Albert Lea on Jan. 6 that was blamed on batteries.

It was announced earlier this month that a fire at Mason Auto Sales was being investigated as arson.

We will have more information on Friday's fire as it becomes available.

