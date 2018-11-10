Clear

Update: Fire displaces family of four in NE Rochester (with drone video)

Crews are on scene battling a house fire in the northeast portion of Rochester.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:13 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 10:46 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A large portion of a home was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning in rural northeast Rochester.
The source of the fire appears to be a wood-burning stove in the basement. Craig Ziebell, the chief of the Elgin Fire Department, said the pipe goes up around the house. The State Fire Marshall is still investigating the blaze.
The structure is home to a family of four – two adults and two children – and is unlivable. 

Crews were called after 7 a.m. to the 5000 block of 48th St. NE for a house fire.

The damage amount is unknown at this time.
Multiple fire departments, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance were also on scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

