First responders help Mason City woman who was trapped after rollover crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday at 255th St. and Jonquil Ave.
The driver, 23-year-old Brittany Kiss, of Mason City, was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty when she lost control and the vehicle rolled before coming to a stop on its side.
The Clear Lake Fire Department was able to help Kiss get removed from the vehicle.
The driver was cited for failure to maintain or use a safety belt.
