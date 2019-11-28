Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

First responders help Mason City woman who was trapped after rollover crash

A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 7:36 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday at 255th St. and Jonquil Ave.

The driver, 23-year-old Brittany Kiss, of Mason City, was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty when she lost control and the vehicle rolled before coming to a stop on its side.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was able to help Kiss get removed from the vehicle.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain or use a safety belt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another storm heads to the Midwest

Image

"I Wanna Drive the Zamboni"

Image

SAW: Hope Dudycha

Image

Community Kitchen Meal

Image

Dealing with holiday travel

Image

Help needed for shoveling for seniors

Image

Staying safe on the winter roads

Image

Dangerous winter driving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/27

Image

People out snow blowing

Community Events