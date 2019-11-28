First responders help Mason City woman who was trapped after rollover crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being trapped in a vehicle following a rollover crash.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday at 255th St. and Jonquil Ave.

The driver, 23-year-old Brittany Kiss, of Mason City, was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty when she lost control and the vehicle rolled before coming to a stop on its side.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was able to help Kiss get removed from the vehicle.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain or use a safety belt.