First responders facing challenges in getting personal protective equipment

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's getting harder for first responders to find the supplies they need to stay safe from COVID-19.

Both the Mason City Fire Department and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office say their usual supply vendors are all sold out of things like masks and sanitizing wipes. For some items, there is a 5 week backorder.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals says their supply of protective equipment is holding out for right now.

"If things keep going as they are, we've got enough to last us a couple of months. But if we get someone that's actively with the virus then those supplies are going to burn at a faster rate," said Sheriff Pals.

Right now, CG Public Health is keeping in touch with first responders to monitor how their supplies are holding out. They are even swapping supplies between agencies so everyone has a good stock on hand.