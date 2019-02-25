Clear
First responders dealing with the winter weather

How the Rochester Fire Department is responding to calls after the winter storm.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This weather is making it difficult, almost impossible for us to get where we need to go.
It's causing trouble for first responders, as they try to reach those in need of help.
The Rochester Fire Department tells KIMT one way they're tackling the treacherous roads is by using smaller vehicles to respond to accidents.
“In the winter time this doubles as our snow plow we also have a rescue vehicle for car accidents that's also more nimble and able to get into tight spots that our big trucks typically sometimes can't get into and out of,” said firefighter K.C. Clark.

One way you can make it easier for first responders to reach you in the case of an emergency is to make sure your address number and fire hydrants are cleared of snow and very visible.

“Every minute counts when we respond to situations.”

