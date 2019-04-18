First responders being ignored

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The sound of sirens indicates first responders are in a hurry; a warning to drivers to get out of the way. But according to the Charles City Police Department some drivers are missing the warning.

“Occasionally I won’t be looking in my rearview mirror for the lights so I won’t necessarily see them,” said one driver.

Split seconds can be critical, Miranda Alavrez-Santiz knows all about that because of her little man Andres. Like many babies, the child thrust an object in his mouth he shouldn’t have.

“I couldn’t get it out,” she said. I was patting his back and everything.”

That’s when she called for help.

“We were freaking out and we were just worried,” said Maranda.

First responders rushing to Andres’ aid were thwarted by inattentive drivers failing to get out of the way.

“It’s almost every time we run lights and sirens there seems to be someone that doesn’t want to pull over,” said Capt. Brandon Franke of the Charles City Police Department.

Not pulling over for an emergency vehicle could cost you $195 but during an emergency pulling over a driver not following the law isn’t practical.

“We have video cameras in all of our cars,” said Capt. Franke. “We can go back and see if there license plates show up that way.”

Luckily for Andres and Miranda this story has a happy ending. Andres is doing well but Miranda wants everyone to know failing to yield can be life threatening.

“They could be their family member next to need an ambulance,” she said.