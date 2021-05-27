First public beach opens for the season in Rochester Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first public beach opens for the season this Saturday in Rochester.

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department says Foster-Arend Beach on E. River Road NE will open up at noon and remain open from noon to 8 pm seven days a week through Labor Day. No lifeguards will be on duty.

Cascade Lake Beach on 23rd Avenue SW opens up at 4 pm on June 4. Beach hours will be from 4 pm Friday through sunset Sunday through Labor Day. The beach will be closed Monday through Thursday due to mining activity. No lifeguards will be on duty.

Soliders Field Pool opens June 4 at noon and will remain open noon to 8 pm seven days a week through late August. Lifeguards will be on duty during open swim hours.

Silver Lake Pool on 7th Street NE opens up June 7 and will remain open noon to 5 pm seven days a week through early August. Lifeguards will be on duty during open swim hours.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to our facilities this summer,” says Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt. “As always, we ask residents and visitors to be safe and smart when enjoying our aquatic options. Water safety is important.”