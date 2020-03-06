First positive test for coronavirus in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A “presumptive” case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed in Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Health says the case is an older adult resident of Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. Health officials say the patient began to develop symptoms on February 25 and went to the doctor Thursday. Samples were sent to Minnesota’s for testing and came back positive for the virus.

The Department of Health says it’s checking with the CDC for confirmation but considers this initial result enough to take action.

The patient is currently in quarantine at home and is recovering. State health workers and Ramsey County Public Health are moving to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. Any such individuals will be asked to isolate themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“The State of Minnesota has been working around the clock to prepare for this and I am confident that our Department of Health is up to the challenge,” says Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “Our Administration is collaborating across state agencies and remains in close contact with both federal and local partners as we monitor developments with this outbreak. Our state is fortunate to have a strong public health sector and world-class health care providers who are working hard to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy.”

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm says this development has been expected and now is the time to remember that we all have the ability to help slow the spread of the illness and protect our fellow Minnesotans.

“State and local public health officials are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and protect Minnesotans, but based on how the outbreak has developed elsewhere we need to be prepared for some level of community spread,” says Commissioner Malcolm. “It is critical that all of us do our part to slow the spread of this virus by covering coughs, washing hands, and staying home when sick with cold or flu-like symptoms. We also need to prepare for community mitigation measures like telework arrangements and temporary school closures should they become necessary.”

Experts say the virus that causes COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how flu and other respiratory diseases spread, or when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person, and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

“The most important thing Minnesotans can do right now to help protect themselves, their families and their communities is to take those tried and true, everyday steps to prevent respiratory illnesses,” says state Director of Infectious Disease Kris Ehresmann.

Those include:

• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your sleeve, and then throwing the tissue in the trash.

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Since the outbreak started in China in December 2019, more than 100,000 cases and 3,400 deaths have been reported in more than 80 countries. That total includes 233 U.S. cases and 14 deaths as of Friday morning.

The Department of Health says If COVID-19 begins to spread in Minnesota communities, state and local public health authorities would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing or cancelling mass gatherings.

Decisions about the implementation of community measures would be made by state and local officials based on CDC guidance as well as the scope of the outbreak. More information about the coronavirus situation in Minnesota, the U.S. and internationally can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) website.

A hotline for the public has been established. The hotline is open until 8 p.m. tonight, March 6. It will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.