First plea from pair of accused drug dealers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of pair of accused meth dealers is pleading not guilty.

Cassius L. Gilliam, 27 of Rochster, is charged with aiding and abetting the 1st degree sale of drugs. The Rochester Police Department says it was investigating Gilliam and Jacob Alan Davidson, 28 of Rochester, in August 2018 for distributing methamphetamine in the community. Police say a confidential informant arranged a drug buy with Gilliam and then actually bought 29.4 grams of meth from Davidson on August 8, 2018 in the 1900 block of 2nd Street NW.



Jacob Davidson Jacob Davidson

Gilliam entered a not guilty plea Thursday. His trial is set for June 24.

Davidson has not yet entered a plea to 1st degree sale of drugs.