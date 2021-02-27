First plea entered in big Olmsted County drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first plea is entered in the discovery of about 14 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of oxycodone pills.

Ann Mare Jessen-Ford, 57 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of drugs. No trial date has been set.



Jessen-Ford was arrested along with two other men after an investigation that began with a traffic stop on January 17. Matthew James Lyman, 47 of Mantorville, was pulled over after law enforcement said he was swerving through traffic and failed to signal a lane change. Court documents say five pounds of meth and 4,000 oxycodone pills were found in his vehicle, along with two handguns. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Lyman’s arrest started an investigation that led to the search of a home in the 2100 block of 18 ½ Avenue NW where authorities say nine more pounds of meth were found. Jessen-Ford and another man at the house, Douglas Ray Howard, were arrested at the home.

Lyman is charged with three counts of 1st degree sale of drugs, three counts of 1st degree possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, 5th degree drug possession, and DWI. Howard, 57 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of drugs. Neither man has entered a plea.