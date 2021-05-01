First outdoor Rochester farmers market of the year kicks off with ribbon cutting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was Rochester’s first outdoor farmers market of the year.

To kick off things in Graham Park, Mayor Norton, the Chamber of Commerce, and county commissioners spoke at a ribbon-cutting ceremony as they were not able to have a celebration last year.

Market manager Abby Shepler tells KIMT county commissioner Sheila Kiscaden played a big role in the move to Graham Park.

The move from downtown to Graham Park offers more green space, allowing the market to feature live music and more activities.

Shepler says the market outgrew the space downtown with its increase in vendors, and she is excited for change as Rochester becomes more open during the pandemic.

“We're just really excited to have people come out and support our vendors. We wouldn't be able to run this farmers market without the support of our community, so we're just really thankful for everyone who came out today to shop local,” Shepler tells KIMT.

She says they follow the Minnesota Farmers Market Association guidelines and as soon as it loosens restriction Rochester will too.

“You can see just a lot more people showing up means people are getting more comfortable, and we thank everyone for following our mask policy - we're excited to start getting back to a new normal,” Shepler says.

The Rochester farmers market will be at Graham Park every Saturday from 7:30 am to noon through October.