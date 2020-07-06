First of three arrested for meth in Worth County is sentenced

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One sentence has been handed down while two still await trial on Worth County drug charges.

Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan, 31 of Thompson, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and possession of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to five days in jail, with credit for time served, and six months of probation.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Roldan was the driver of a vehicle pulled over on December 27, 2019, near Northwood. Two passengers, Wanda Cartagena and Ricardo Garcia, pleaded not guilty to drug possession over methamphetamine found in the vehicle.

Their trials are scheduled to start on September 30.