First of its kind pharmaceutical plant coming to Austin

MINNETONKA, Minn. – The company building a new manufacturing plant in Austin says it will be the first of its kind in the United States.

Nu-Tkl Biosciences, maker of industrial ingredients for the development and creation of pharmaceuticals, says its new facility in Austin will be the first dedicated, animal-free peptone, and protein hydrolysate manufacturing plants in the county. The company says peptones and protein hydrolysates are commonly used in microbiological media, fermentation nutrient systems, as well as cell and tissue culture media.

“At Nu-Tek, we believe this expansion in the pharmaceutical industry brings the promise of a vibrant manufacturing industry to the Midwest,” says Thomas Yezzi, CEO, Nu-Tek BioSciences. “When we embarked on this project, with our core business as manufacturers, we required a very special location. Austin’s rich manufacturing background combined with the health technology and innovation from Minnesota’s Medical Alley cluster, the Hormel Institute and other leading healthcare institutions and universities, made Austin the perfect choice to build a world class manufacturing facility.”

Nu-Tek says it is currently supplying a critical component used in making a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new manufacturing facility will be built at Creekside Business Park with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2021. Nu-Tek says this project has been conducted in consultation with local officials from the City of Austin, the Austin Port Authority, Austin Utilities, Mower County, Development Corporation of Austin, and the Community Venture Network.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says this project is expected to create 35 high quality jobs within the next two years. DEED is assisting the expansion with a loan of up to $325,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund and a $175,000 award from the Job Creation Fund.