First meeting of new governing board for Mayo Civic Center

The board will be in charge of the operations, sales, and maintenance of the civic center, as well as the visitor experience.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new board has the goal of improving tourism in the city.

Monday was the first official meeting of the new governing board for the Mayo Civic Center.

City Administrator Steve Rymer says the re-organization will benefit the entire community.

“Making sure that decisions are made with the pubic dollars in a comprehensive fashion,” Rymer said. “Rather than having multiple organizations looking at priorities and investing the funds, having one organization with very similar priorities investing the same dollars.”

The board is looking to invest a nearly $4 million budget from the city’s hotel and lodging tax, as well as income that’s generated through the use of the Mayo Civic Center facility.

A leader is still needed too. The board is interviewing potential executive directors next week.

